Newcastle United 'weigh up' very late transfer swoop as Hamza Choudhury speculation emerges

Newcastle United are linked with Scotland defender Jack Hendry. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

So far, Joe Willock is the Magpies’ only summer arrival after joining from Arsenal for £25million.

But asides from that, it’s been a very disappointing summer window for Bruce and supporters.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Hamza Choudhury rumours resurface

According to multiple reports, Bruce is once again attempting to sign the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Newcastle almost signed the 23-year-old in January before Brendan Rodgers pulled the deal after failing to find a suitable replacement.

However, the arrival of former Toon target Boubakary Soumare has pushed Choudhury down the pecking order, meaning he’s free to leave.

The Foxes are keen to offload the former England under-21s star, while United prefer a season-long loan, likely to include an obligation to buy next summer.

Choudhury is said to be keen on a move to St James’s Park as he seeks regular first-team football.

Newcastle 'weigh up’ £4m defender move

Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a £4million move for Oostende defender Jack Hendry.

The Daily Mail reports that the Magpies, along with Burnley, Southampton, West Brom and Sheffield United, have shown interest in the Scot.

The 26-year-old only joined Oostende on a permanent deal this summer after they activated a £1.8m option following his impressive loan spell.

However, the Belgian side are open to making a quick profit on the former Celtic man, who was voted player of the year in Belgium last season.

