With less than a month to go until the start of the new Premier League season, here are some of the latest NUFC-related stories from around the web.

Crystal Palace leading race for Chelsea prospect

Crystal Palace appear to be closing in on the signing of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

Marc Guehi during a loan spell at Swansea City.

The 21-year-old centre-back impressed during a loan spell at Swansea last season which attracted interest from clubs in England and abroad.

According to the Athletic, Premier League clubs Southampton, Brentford, Norwich, West Ham and Newcastle were all tracking Guehi, yet Palace are now closing in on a deal said to be worth around £15million.

The same report claims that Palace are also attempting to bring Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who has also been linked with Newcastle, to Selhurst Park.

Arsenal defender seals loan move

Elsewhere, reported Newcastle target William Saliba has completed a move to French side Marseille on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Arsenal after joining the club in 2019, following loan spells at Saint-Etienne and Nice.

Newcastle and Southampton were said to be potential suitors, yet the Frenchman has instead returned to his homeland, with Arsenal hopeful they can complete the signing of Ben White from Brighton.

Birmingham boss confident on Dion Sanderson deal

Finally, Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is close to completing a loan move to Birmingham.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, had been linked with several clubs including the Black Cats, Newcastle and Sheffield United.

Yet Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer has now confirmed that Sanderson is heading to St Andrew’s for the 2021/22 season.

“We are hoping that will get done soon,” Bowyer told BBC Radio WM.

“It’s something that I think has been agreed but he is just coming back from an injury so we are just making sure everything is right on the medical side of things.”

“I don’t think there’s any problems, it’s just a matter of time, another good addition to the squad.”

