The Magpies became the first Premier League side in history to stay up despite failing to win any of their opening 14 matches of the campaign.
Joelinton, who dropped into a midfield role in December, has played a key role in the side’s turnaround under Eddie Howe.
A run of 10 wins from 14 matches between January and April ultimately helped United secure survival with relative ease in the end as they now head into the final two matches against Arsenal and Burnley aiming to secure a top 10 position.
Had the Premier League season started when Howe took charge of his first game at Newcastle on November 20, the club would be sitting seventh in the table.
And Joelinton has pointed to the United’s run of form under Howe as a reason to suggest they should be challenging for the European places next season.
“It’s good to [survive] but hopefully next season we don’t fight against relegation again,” said the Brazilian.
“What you have to think is to fight for Europa [next season]. We’ve shown this season how good we are and where you can be, we just have to work hard and try our best every day and we have to think big and fight for Europa.
“Since Eddie came in and the new owners, the team has improved a lot through dedication and hard work. New players have come and helped us which is very good and next season we have to have this mentality and fight every game.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...