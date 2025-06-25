Newcastle United could hand Manchester United a cash bonus this summer in the transfer market.

Newcastle United have made Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga a top target this summer transfer window.

The Magpies enquired about the 23-year-old at the start of June and although Forest don’t want to sell the winger, their resolve is set to be tested in the coming weeks. The Athletic claim Newcastle have had an initial £45million bid rejected by Forest.

Since then Elanga has established himself as a tricky and effective Premier League winger, scoring 11 goals and assisting 20 in 74 league appearances for Forest.

Newcastle attempted to sign the Swedish international last summer but were knocked back by Forest. But their interest remains, and the lure of Champions League football as well as playing alongside his fellow countryman Alexander Isak, will certainly appeal to the former Manchester United man.

Forest are closing in on a deal to sign right winger Timothy Weah from Juventus which will only raise further questions about Elanga’s future at the City Ground. But it’s clear any deal won’t come cheap for Newcastle as they look to make their first major summer signing.

Manchester United set for cash injection if Anthony Elanga is sold

Manchester United have had a busy summer so far after agreeing a £62.5million deal for Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are also hot in pursuit of Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, who has also been targeted by Newcastle.

But Ruben Amorim’s side will also be monitoring Elanga’s situation with some interest, as they stand to make a small fortune should the winger be sold. According to Manchester Evening News, Man United have a sell-on clause in Elanga’s deal with Forest that stands to make them millions.

Man United’s sell-on relates to a percentage of any profit Forest make on the initial £15million they paid for Elanga back in 2023. So if Newcastle and Forest agreed a deal worth £60million for the winger, The Red Devils could be entitled to upto £9million, depending on the structure of the agreement.

In a transfer market dictated by PSR, every little helps in that regard.

But Elanga isn’t the only player Newcastle could trigger a sell-on clause for this summer.

Joao Pedro transfer clause set to impact NUFC negotiations

Another top target for Newcastle this summer is Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro. Similar to Elanga, Joao Pedro has been valued at around £60million.

The significant asking price is likely to stem from the hefty sell-on clause Watford agreed with Brighton when they sold the Brazilian back in 2023.

According to The Watford Observer, the Championship outfit have a 20% sell-on that will be triggered by Newcastle if they can strike a deal with Brighton this summer.

Brighton paid £30million for Joao Pedro but any profit they make on the deal will be cut by 20% due to Watford’s sell-on clause. If a £60million transfer is agreed, Watford would bank £6million in sell-on fees - a healthy cash injection for a second-tier club.