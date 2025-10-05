Former Newcastle United player and manager Willie McFaul has passed away aged 82, the club has confirmed.

Born, October 1, 1943 in Coleraine, McFaul made 386 appearances for Newcastle between 1966 and 1975 after joining the club from Linfield in his native Northern Ireland.

He also earned six international caps for Northern Ireland.

Arguably McFaul’s finest moment with The Magpies came in 1969 as he helped Joe Harvey’s side lift the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. The trophy remained Newcastle’s last piece of silverware until the 2025 Carabao Cup lifted in March.

McFaul also had a stint as manager of Newcastle from 1985 to 1988, coaching the likes of Peter Beardsley and Paul Gascoigne. After leaving Newcastle, he returned to Northern Ireland to manage Coleraine for three years.

He later managed the Guam national team between 1998 and 2003 before retiring.

Newcastle United issued a statement confirming the passing of their former goalkeeper on Sunday, stating: “All of us at Newcastle United extend our sincere condolences to Willie's loved ones.”

A touching NUFC tribute

Newcastle also confirmed that its players would be wearing black armbands for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park as a tribute and show of respect to McFaul.

The goalkeeper sits 15th in Newcastle’s all-time record appearance holders.

Newcastle host Forest on Sunday (2pm kick-off) looking to pick up only their second win of the new Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou is still looking to pick up his first win in charge of Forest in his seventh match.