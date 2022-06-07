The Premier League club’s pursuing a number of targets, including Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, ahead of the formal opening of the transfer window on Friday.

Howe and the club’s recruitment team, as in January, will delve into the character of potential signings, just as they did in January.

Dan Ashworth, who has joined the club as sporting director after Newcastle agreed compensation with Brighton and Hove Albion, will lead the Magpies’ efforts in the transfer market.

Howe, United’s head coach, pointed to the impact Bruno Guimaraes made following his mid-season move when asked about the importance of getting the right replacements for any long-serving players set to leave the club this summer.

“It’s vitally important that anyone we recruit understands what it means to play for the badge, for the club, and carries that burden that it brings but in a positive way,” said Howe.

“All the players we brought in January have done that. You see the passion in Bruno after the (Arsenal) game.

“You see his feelings of positivity when winning the game. He knows, he has that feeling inside of him that you need to play for Newcastle.

“We’ll take that very seriously, and anyone we bring in needs to understand when they enter the building here what it means to everybody.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Bayern ready second Mane bid Bayern Munich are preparing a new bid of around £30million for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane after their opening offer was rejected. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Broja attracting interest West Ham have posted their interest in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja. The Albania forward also has interest from Newcastle United and Everton. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. City step up Saka pursuit Manchester City have stepped up their interest in Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Adamu in demand Leeds United, Southampton, and West Ham are all eyeing summer swoops for RB Salzburg attacker Junior Adamu. (Sky Austria) Photo Sales