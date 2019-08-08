Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy completes loan exit

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has completed a season-long loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 17:15
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United on the pitch ahead of the Pre-Season Friendly match between Hibernian FC and Newcastle United FC at Easter Road on July 30, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The wideman becomes the Owls’ sixth signing of the summer after former boss Steve Bruce gave Murphy the green light to depart, after a pre-season where he failed to impress.

Since signing for Newcastle for around £12million, Murphy has failed to establish himself as a regular at St James’s Park.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, playing 15 times for the Baggies.