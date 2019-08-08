Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy completes loan exit
Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has completed a season-long loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 17:15
The wideman becomes the Owls’ sixth signing of the summer after former boss Steve Bruce gave Murphy the green light to depart, after a pre-season where he failed to impress.
Since signing for Newcastle for around £12million, Murphy has failed to establish himself as a regular at St James’s Park.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, playing 15 times for the Baggies.