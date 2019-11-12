Newcastle United winger 'quits' international football after fresh approach
Matt Ritchie has permanently retired from international football, according to a report.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:22 am
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 9:22 am
The Newcastle United winger told then-Scotland manager Alex McLeish that he didn’t want to be considered for the “foreseeable future” a year ago.
Steve Clarke, McLeish’s successor, approached Ritchie, sidelined with an ankle injury, about a return to the fold, according to the Daily Mail.
However, Ritchie, 30, ruled out a return.
Ritchie reportedly wants to spend time with his Hampshire-based family during the breaks – and focus on his club career.