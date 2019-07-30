Newcastle United winger reflects on 'terrible' year
Victor Fernandez is finally back on the football field – after a “terrible” year on the sidelines.
By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 30 July, 2019, 16:45
The winger played 45 minutes for the Under-23s in yesterday’s 2-0 win over Rotherham United.
Fernandez missed almost a year of football with heel and hip injuries.
The 21-year-old said: “I haven't played for nearly a year now.
“That feels great, because last year was terrible for me as I wasn't able to play any games. It was a great feeling to be back on the pitch.”