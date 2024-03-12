Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes has been dealt a fresh injury blow.

The 26-year-old missed Newcastle's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea on Monday night with a 'minor' hamstring issue and is a serious doubt for Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (5:30pm kick-off).

It is hoped Barnes will be back in contention for Newcastle's next Premier League match against West Ham United at St James' Park following the international break, by that point, he will have gone four weeks without playing.

Discussing Barnes' injury after the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: "Harvey against Wolves when he came on just felt a hamstring tightness.

"We've scanned the area and don't think it's bad, but it's enough to keep him out tonight and probably against Manchester City."

Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Barnes has started just three Premier League matches for Newcastle since his £38million move from Leicester City in the summer. A foot injury kept the winger out between September and February.

During the defeat at Chelsea, Newcastle suffered another injury blow with Anthony Gordon forced off after just 36 minutes with a knee issue.

Gordon could now miss out on his first England call-up with Gareth Southgate set to name his squad later this week. The 23-year-old winger had been tipped to be part of the Three Lions squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium later this month.

Reflecting on Gordon's injury, Howe added: "It's unclear what the injury is which can always add a more negative feeling because we want clarity.