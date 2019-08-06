Newcastle United winger wanted by FOUR Championship clubs
Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is reportedly wanted by FOUR Championship clubs ahead of the close of the summer transfer window.
Deals across the two top divisions in England must be completed before 5pm on Thursday, leaving the 44 clubs in the Premier League and the Championship around 48 hours to add to their ranks. Outgoing deals to other countries and League One and League Two can be done outside of that.
And with the deadline fast approaching, a number of second tier clubs are circling with hope of landing Murphy on a loan deal.
Recently-relegated Huddersfield Town and Fulham, along with Derby County and Steve Bruce’s former club Sheffield Wednesday are, according to the Sun, monitoring Murphy.
It is unclear whether Bruce sees Murphy as part of his future plans, with the head coach set to cut his squad down to 25 by Friday. Murphy is one of a number of players at risk.