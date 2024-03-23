Newcastle United Women headed to Kenilworth Road aiming to complete the first leg of a potential league and cup double. Becky Langley’s side defeated Portsmouth in the semi-finals to book their spot in the final and came into the game on the back of a last minute win over Wolves last weekend.

The Magpies were backed by a 3,000 strong crowd at Kenilworth Road along with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. It took just 15 minutes for the Magpies to take the lead, but it was largely down to an error from Malika Apindia who turned the ball into their own net after some good work by Lia Cataldo.

However, that lead lasted just minutes before Hashtag United restored parity. The Magpies failed to deal with a cross into the box and Grace Donnelly could do very little about the well placed volley from Macey Nicholls.

Newcastle had the better of the first-half but went into the break on level terms. Langley’s side had some good chances in the opening stages of the second period but were unable to nudge themselves ahead.

They were made to pay for this when the hosts put themselves ahead through Phoebe Williams. Despite a late onslaught and a couple of penalty shouts, the Magpies were unable to break down their opponents and tasted defeat. Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from today’s FAWNL Cup final between Hashtag United and Newcastle United:

1 . Grace Donnelly - 6 Could do very little about Nicholls’ equaliser. Had a nervy moment after spilling the ball but blushes were spared by covering Magpies defenders. Made a good stop to deny Roland in the 66th minute. Was beaten to the ball for Hashtag’s second. Photo Sales

2 . Amber-Keegan Stobbs - 6 Captained the team. Put in a good ball for Bailey-Gayle but the striker couldn’t get a meaningful connection on it. Photo Sales

3 . Emma Kelly - 6 Took an early blow to the face but was able to carry on. Put in some teasing deliveries from set-pieces. Photo Sales

4 . Katie Barker - 8 Had a couple of shots blocked early on after cutting in from the left wing. Was a real livewire on the left. Should have put the Magpies ahead but was denied 1v1. Had a header saved by Angel. Photo Sales