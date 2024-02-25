Newcastle United Women progressed to the final of the FA Women's National League Cup with a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

It's the fifth time Becky Langley's side have played at St James' Park as the Lady Magpies were well-backed by a home crowd of 22,307. But this time there was a place in the FA Women's National League Cup Final at stake as the leaders of the North and South divisions went head to head on Tyneside.

After a goalless first half, Newcastle took the lead shortly after the restart as Charlotte Potts headed home. But the lead didn't last long as Emma Jones burst through and dinked the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-1.

United left it late with another header in the 90th minute as Georgia Gibson nodded in from Katie Barker's cross to put Newcastle through to the final.

Here are the Newcastle United Women player ratings from the match...

Grace Donnelly - 8 Made a big save opening 90 seconds one on one and another towards the end of the first half. Remained a alert and reacted well to sweep up the danger as Portsmouth looked to threaten.

Hannah Greenwood - 7 A no-nonsense display at the back and showed great energy to keep pushing until the end.

Charlotte Potts - 9 Was an aerial threat all afternoon and finally got her reward in the second half with an excellent header to give Newcastle the lead. Put in some important challenges at the back too.