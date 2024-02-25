Newcastle United Women progressed to the final of the FA Women's National League Cup with a 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
It's the fifth time Becky Langley's side have played at St James' Park as the Lady Magpies were well-backed by a home crowd of 22,307. But this time there was a place in the FA Women's National League Cup Final at stake as the leaders of the North and South divisions went head to head on Tyneside.
After a goalless first half, Newcastle took the lead shortly after the restart as Charlotte Potts headed home. But the lead didn't last long as Emma Jones burst through and dinked the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-1.
United left it late with another header in the 90th minute as Georgia Gibson nodded in from Katie Barker's cross to put Newcastle through to the final.
Here are the Newcastle United Women player ratings from the match...