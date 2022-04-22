Newcastle United Women to face new opponents at showpiece St James’s Park clash

Initially, this game would have seen Becky Langley’s side face Barnsley, however, due to a fixture rescheduling, the Magpies will now face Alnwick Town.

The match will still take place at St James’s Park and on the original date of Sunday May 1 with a 2pm kick-off.

Newcastle are currently in 2nd place in the Women’s National League Division One North with Alnwick currently sat rock-bottom of the table.

Speaking at an FT Live event earlier this month, co-owner Amanda Staveley reiterated her desire to see the women’s team at the ‘heart’ of the club: “I’m passionate to get the women's football really moved back into the heart of the club.”

Supporters can attend the historic game at St James’s Park for just £3 with Under-14’s going free. Cash turnstiles will be in operation for the clash.