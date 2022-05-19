On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the latest matches, news, injuries and transfer updates surrounding Newcastle United.
The Magpies bounced back from defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City with an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal to end the campaign at St James’s Park on a high.
A top 10 finish is still possible heading into the final match of the season at Burnley too as we discuss the relegation picture.
