Newcastle United writers predict relegation battle ahead of crucial matches for Leeds, Everton and Burnley – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to discuss Newcastle United’s end to the 2021-22 season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 3:43 pm

On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the latest matches, news, injuries and transfer updates surrounding Newcastle United.

The Magpies bounced back from defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City with an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal to end the campaign at St James’s Park on a high.

A top 10 finish is still possible heading into the final match of the season at Burnley too as we discuss the relegation picture.

