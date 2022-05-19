On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the latest matches, news, injuries and transfer updates surrounding Newcastle United.

The Magpies bounced back from defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City with an impressive 2-0 victory over Arsenal to end the campaign at St James’s Park on a high.

A top 10 finish is still possible heading into the final match of the season at Burnley too as we discuss the relegation picture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.