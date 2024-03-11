Newcastle United have made two changes to the side to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Tino Livramento comes in for Kieran Trippier at right-back as expected while Miguel Almiron is also back in the side with Jacob Murphy dropping to the bench. The match marks Livramento's eighth Premier League start for Newcastle following his £31million arrival from Southampton in the summer.

The 21-year-old came off the bench during the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend to replace the injured Trippier and ended up scoring his first goal for the club in stoppage time to seal the win. Trippier has since been ruled out until the end of the month with a calf issue.

On the bench, Matt Targett returns after four months out with a hamstring issue which required surgery. Harvey Barnes has dropped off the bench due to a hamstring issue.

Lewis Hall also drops out of the side as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club Chelsea as per Premier League rules regarding loan players.

Hall's loan move will be made permanent for £28million at the end of the season. Also on the bench, Joe White has returned after being left out of the squad out of the last three matches.

NUFC XI v Chelsea: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Krafth, Murphy, Anderson, White, Miley

1 . Martin Dubravka Dubravka kept his first Premier League clean sheet since mid-December last weekend and pulled off a number of good saves to preserve it in the process. He featured in this fixture on the final day of last season. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Kieran Trippier’s injury absence gives Livramento a chance to impress against his former side. He netted his first ever Magpies goal against Wolves last time out. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar is one of Howe’s key players and he will be needed to be on top form against Chelsea who have averaged two goals a game in their last seven matches in all competitions. Photo Sales