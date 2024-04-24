Newcastle United have named an unchanged starting line-up to face Crystal Palace.

The Magpies beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 10 days ago with head coach Eddie Howe opting not to make any changes to his side. Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon will lead the line with Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson in midfield.

Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth and Jacob Murphy make up the defence with Martin Dubravka in goal.

Callum Wilson has returned after two months out injured to earn a place on the bench in place of goalkeeper Mark Gillespie but United’s squad is otherwise unchanged for the match at Selhurst Park.

Wilson returns after two months out injured following a pectoral injury picked up in the 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest that ultimately required surgery. The match comes too soon for the likes of Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Nick Pope and Joelinton, who remain sidelined.

Newcastle United starting XI v Crystal Palace: Dubravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson; Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Newcastle United substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Hall, Livramento, A.Murphy, White, Parkinson

