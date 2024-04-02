Newcastle United's side to face Everton at St James' Park has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe's side have made four changes to the side that beat West Ham United 4-3 on Saturday with the injured Jamaal Lascelles and Tino Livramento dropping out along with the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Joe Willock also drops to the bench with Elliot Anderson coming in to make his first start since October. Emil Krafth and Lewis Hall come into the side as part of the back four with Kieran Trippier still out.

Harvey Barnes is also back in the starting line-up after coming off the bench and scoring twice on Saturday.

Miguel Almiron is out with a knee injury along with Lewis Miley (back), Sven Botman (knee), Nick Pope (shoulder), Joelinton (thigh), Matt Targett (Achilles), Callum Wilson (chest) and Sandro Tonali (banned) are missing from tonight's match.

Newcastle have two goalkeepers on the bench in Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie with youngsters Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy and Ben Parkinson also named among the substitutes.

Newcastle will be hoping to pick up consecutive Premier League wins for the first time in 2024 against an Everton side who are winless in their last 12 Premier League matches. Howe's side currently sit eighth in the table.

