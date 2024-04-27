Newcastle United’s team to face Sheffield United at St James’ Park has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made two changes from the side that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night with Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento returning to the starting XI. It marks Livramento’s first start in almost a month after picking up an ankle injury in the 4-3 win over West Ham United in March.

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute for the defeat at Selhurst Park and now comes into the side alongside Hall in place of Emil Krafth and Harvey Barnes, who drop to the bench.

Newcastle were boosted by the return of Callum Wilson after two months out on Wednesday with the striker named on the bench once again.

But there are no more injury boosts this afternoon with Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Nick Pope and Joelinton still out.

Newcastle head into the game sitting seventh in the Premier League table and in the hunt for European qualification. They have scored in every Premier League home game so far this season and put eight past Sheffield United back in September.

A win for The Magpies this afternoon would relegate The Blades from the Premier League.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, White, A. Murphy, Parkinson

1 . Martin Dubravka Nick Pope is still not fully-fit and so Dubravka will continue between the sticks for the Magpies this weekend. Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento Back in the starting line-up for the first time since the match against West Ham last month. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Schar was one of the few players not to get on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture but he did net on his last appearance at St James’ Park. Photo Sales