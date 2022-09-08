Newcastle United youngster hit by ‘injury setback’ as he awaits debut for Scottish side

Lucas De Bolle joined fellow future first-team hopefuls Matty Longstaff and Kell Watts in leaving the club on-loan during the final hours of the transfer window.

Whilst Longstaff and Watts stayed in England to join Colchester and Peterborough United respectively, De Bolle moved to Scottish side Hamilton Academical.

Lucas De Bolle in action for Newcastle United against Mansfield Town in November 2021 (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

After regularly training with Eddie Howe’s first-team over the past six-months or so, De Bolle now has the chance to experience regular first-team football, although his time in Scotland has gotten off to a rocky start.

After suffering a blow during an Under-21’s game with the Magpies, De Bolle is being monitored by United’s medical staff and may have to wait for his Hamilton debut.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Academical boss John Rankin said: “Lucas had a setback from his concussion.

“The way it is, Newcastle have put him back 24 hours in the stage of his protocol.

“He was on a bike on Monday and we just need to go through the stages with him and hope that he recovers, and hopefully doesn’t get any dizzy spells between now and the weekend.

“He saw the opticians and they are clear [that] it is nothing to do with his eye, so that is the good thing.

“He’s just having a recurrence of blurred vision so hopefully he can overcome that in the next couple of days.”