Newcastle United youngster suffers ‘serious’ injury during Boxing Day clash

The Newcastle United loanee was stretchered off in stoppage time of Colchester’s 1-0 win at Priestfield Stadium. A hamstring injury had kept Longstaff out of the starting team for much of this season, with this fresh injury blow coming just eight minutes after he was introduced as a late substitute.

Post-match, U’s boss Matt Bloomfield revealed the 22 year old suffered a ‘serious’ injury, but praised the midfielder’s attitude: "Matty looks like he's sustained a serious knee injury,” he told the Essex County Standard.

Matty Longstaff suffered a 'serious' knee injury in action for Colchester United on Boxing Day (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"The first question he said to me as we went through was 'did we win?' and that sums him up. He's the most dedicated, caring kid that you'll meet, in terms of his football.

"He's had his hamstring since we've been in and it looks like he's done his knee, so I'm absolutely gutted for him. He's such a great kid - he's come on loan and he cares and I just feel really, really gutted for him.

"Matty's just gone to turn and something has gone in his knee. It was really innocuous in terms of the fact that there was no tackle; it was just him turning.

"I hope it's not as bad as first feared but sometimes, the worst ones are. He's in tears inside and I couldn't feel for him any more than I do right now."

