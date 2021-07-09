Newcastle United's 21/22 home kit 'leaked' as length of Castore partnership is 'revealed'
Newcastle United’s 2021/22 home kit has been ‘leaked’ ahead of Saturday morning’s official unveiling.
An image doing the rounds on social media, shared by dozens of supporters, shows the apparent home shirt to have thicker black and white stripes with a grandad neck collar.
The design seemingly pays tribute to the Kevin Keegan Entertainers era with the collar displaying two buttons.
A purple shirt is also pictured. It is not known whether it could be the away or the third shirt.
The Magpies will officially unveil their new home shirt on Saturday at 8am, with the away and third kit to follow in the coming weeks.
That way, the rumours of the ‘leaking’ can either be confirmed or denied.
Meanwhile, Castore are understood to have a signed a six-year deal as United’s kit suppliers.
The partnership was described as “multi-year” but according to The Athletic, the length of the agreement is in fact six years.