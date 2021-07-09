Newcastle United's 21/22 home kit 'leaked' as length of Castore partnership is 'revealed'

An image doing the rounds on social media, shared by dozens of supporters, shows the apparent home shirt to have thicker black and white stripes with a grandad neck collar.

The design seemingly pays tribute to the Kevin Keegan Entertainers era with the collar displaying two buttons.

A purple shirt is also pictured. It is not known whether it could be the away or the third shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies will officially unveil their new home shirt on Saturday at 8am, with the away and third kit to follow in the coming weeks.

That way, the rumours of the ‘leaking’ can either be confirmed or denied.

Meanwhile, Castore are understood to have a signed a six-year deal as United’s kit suppliers.

The partnership was described as “multi-year” but according to The Athletic, the length of the agreement is in fact six years.

Newcastle United's 21/22 home kit appears to have been leaked. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.