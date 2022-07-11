The Magpies’ nine-day training camp will include friendly matches against 1860 Munich on Friday, July 15 (1:30pm kick-off) at SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau and Mainz 04 on Monday, July 18 (3pm kick-off) at Kufstein Arena.
On Saturday, Newcastle opened their pre-season campaign with a 5-1 behind closed doors friendly win over Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the training ground.
Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and a Miguel Almiron brace saw Eddie Howe’s side cruise to a comfortable win with Paul Blackett grabbing a consolation goal for the visitors.
The match saw Eddie Howe name two seperate line-ups in each half with the exception of 22-year-old defender Kell Watts, who played the full match.
Newcastle are now in Austria and confirmed their arrival with a video showing the players arriving at the hotel. Almost every member of the Newcastle squad was shown leaving the team coach - 28 players in total - but there were a few players absent from the footage.
Here is Newcastle’s squad in full...