Newcastle United’s first-team squad has arrived in Austria for their first pre-season tour of the month.

The Magpies’ nine-day training camp will include friendly matches against 1860 Munich on Friday, July 15 (1:30pm kick-off) at SaalfeldenArena Bürgerau and Mainz 04 on Monday, July 18 (3pm kick-off) at Kufstein Arena.

On Saturday, Newcastle opened their pre-season campaign with a 5-1 behind closed doors friendly win over Tyneside neighbours Gateshead at the training ground.

Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and a Miguel Almiron brace saw Eddie Howe’s side cruise to a comfortable win with Paul Blackett grabbing a consolation goal for the visitors.

The match saw Eddie Howe name two seperate line-ups in each half with the exception of 22-year-old defender Kell Watts, who played the full match.

Newcastle are now in Austria and confirmed their arrival with a video showing the players arriving at the hotel. Almost every member of the Newcastle squad was shown leaving the team coach - 28 players in total - but there were a few players absent from the footage.

Here is Newcastle’s squad in full...

1. In squad: Martin Dubravka Played the first half against Gateshead. Faces an important pre-season as he looks to keep his place as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Nick Pope. Photo Sales

2. In squad: Karl Darlow Played the second half against Gateshead. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. In squad: Mark Gillespie Newcastle’s fourth choice goalkeeper as it stands. He has travelled with the squad to Austria. Photo Sales

4. In squad: Nick Pope Didn’t feature on Saturday but will be expected to get a start against 1860 Munich or Mainz. Photo: GEOFF CADDICK Photo Sales