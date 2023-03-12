News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago TikTok to be investigated by National Cyber Security Centre
2 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row
3 hours ago Flower collection stamps with King Charles’ silhouette released
4 hours ago Joe Biden to visit NI for 25th anniversary of Belfast Agreement
4 hours ago Tributes to former paralympian Baroness Masham who has died aged 87

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak reacts to goalscoring return to starting XI

Alexander Isak’s reacted to his goalscoring return to Newcastle United’s starting XI.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 12th Mar 2023, 19:27 GMT- 1 min read

Isak scored in this afternoon’s 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park. The striker’s first-half opener, a header from a Kieran Trippier free-kick, was cancelled out by a second-goal goal from Hwang Hee-Chan, but Miguel Almiron netted a 79th-minute winner for Eddie Howe’s team.

Read More
Eddie Howe bemoans lost Newcastle United 'opportunity' – and makes bold claim
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've been wanting to play more, but it has been giving me a bit of fuel, and I'm happy to start today and get three points,” Isak told Sky Sports. "I've had to be patient, but I've been working hard. The team have been playing good, but we haven't got the results – and today was all about winning. I was happy to have him (Trippier) as my assist-man today. It was a great delivery – and a good header too."

Most Popular

The result, Newcastle’s first win in six Premier League games, lifted the club up to fifth place.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, second right, celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, second right, celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, second right, celebrates scoring his team's first goal.
Premier LeagueSky SportsKieran TrippierEddie Howe