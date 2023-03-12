Newcastle United's Alexander Isak reacts to goalscoring return to starting XI
Alexander Isak’s reacted to his goalscoring return to Newcastle United’s starting XI.
Isak scored in this afternoon’s 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park. The striker’s first-half opener, a header from a Kieran Trippier free-kick, was cancelled out by a second-goal goal from Hwang Hee-Chan, but Miguel Almiron netted a 79th-minute winner for Eddie Howe’s team.
"I've been wanting to play more, but it has been giving me a bit of fuel, and I'm happy to start today and get three points,” Isak told Sky Sports. "I've had to be patient, but I've been working hard. The team have been playing good, but we haven't got the results – and today was all about winning. I was happy to have him (Trippier) as my assist-man today. It was a great delivery – and a good header too."
The result, Newcastle’s first win in six Premier League games, lifted the club up to fifth place.