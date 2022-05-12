Since his arrival in 2019, Saint-Maximin’s variety of headbands have often been a great source of discussion in the fan base with many supporters trying out a Saint-Maximin look of their own.

However, it appears that these headbands may have gotten the Frenchman into a spot of bother with the FA.

In a Regulation and Discipline Update released on Twitter by the FA Spokesperson, a statement read: "Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged with two breaches of the FA’s Kit and Advertising Regulations, contrary to FA Regulation B.2.

“It is alleged that the Newcastle United FC midfielder wore a headband with an established mark or logo of a clothing manufacturer during two Premier League fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Leicester City FC on 8 April 2022 and 17 April 2022 respectively. He has until 19 May 2022 to provide a response.”