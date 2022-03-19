Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin issues message to fans
Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a message to fans from Newcastle United’s training camp in Dubai.
Saint-Maximin, a substitute against Everton on Thursday night, hasn’t started a game for more than a month because of a calf problem – and he’s keen to remind fans of what he can do.
The winger, in Dubai with his team-mates during a break in the fixture list, said on Instagram: “People forget quickly, but I know what to do to restore their memory.”
Speaking at Goodison Park, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Maxi wasn’t close (to starting). He’s had two training sessions in four weeks, and when you have an intense spell of games like we have had, it’s very difficult to get that load into him.
"The trouble is if you start him without the base, there’s a high chance he gets injured. I thought he did well when he came on. He gave us and outlet, and did what he always does. He’s a threat one-v-one.”