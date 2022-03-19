The winger, in Dubai with his team-mates during a break in the fixture list, said on Instagram: “People forget quickly, but I know what to do to restore their memory.”

Speaking at Goodison Park, head coach Eddie Howe said: "Maxi wasn’t close (to starting). He’s had two training sessions in four weeks, and when you have an intense spell of games like we have had, it’s very difficult to get that load into him.

Allan Saint-Maximin warms up at Goodison Park.

"The trouble is if you start him without the base, there’s a high chance he gets injured. I thought he did well when he came on. He gave us and outlet, and did what he always does. He’s a threat one-v-one.”

