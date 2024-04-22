Newcastle United's altered Garang Kuol plan made clear after loan move setback

Newcastle United fans might have to wait at least one more season to see Garang Kuol integrated into the first-team picture at St James' Park. Kuol is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Magpies having spent the last one and a half campaigns away from the club on loan with Hearts and Dutch club Volendam.

The 19-year-old's time with the latter has not exactly gone to plan, though, and as he struggles for game time on the continent, it seems Newcastle are ready to send him out on loan once more this summer. That's according to an Athletic report which suggests the Magpies are keen to the Australia international pick up more minutes and continue his progress away from the north east of England.

Kuol has made 15 Eredivisie appearances for Volendam, who are battling against relegation at the foot of the Dutch top flight, but he hasn't played a single minute since February after seeing himself drop down the pecking order following the resignation of manager Matthias Kohler. As such, as the report claims, Newcastle will think long and hard about where to send the forward next season, with game time a necessity.

After watching him catch the eye in the A League with Central Coast Mariners, Newcastle splashed £300,000 to sign the teenager in September 2022, with the deal officially going through the following January.

Kuol was immediately loaned out to Scottish club Hearts, where he scored one goal in nine appearances before heading to the Netherlands this time around. He already has five caps for Australia with a goal coming in a friendly against Ecuador in Sydney.