Ashworth has been on gardening leave after stepping down as Brighton & Hove Albion’s technical director in February and is set to be appointed in a key role in Newcastle’s hierarchy under new Saudi-backed ownership.

Mail Online have reported that negotiations between Brighton and Newcastle to release Ashworth from his gardening leave have now reopened ahead of the summer transfer window.

FA Technical Director Dan Ashworth attends a press conference with newly appointed England manager Sam Allardyce at St. George's Park on July 25, 2016 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Seagulls were reportedly demanding a £5million payout from Newcastle to appoint Ashworth before his notice period expires in November.

Newcastle were given permission to speak to Ashworth late last year but the process of ratifying his appointment has proven troublesome.

The reopening of negotiations will offer fresh hope that a suitable resolution can be found quickly ahead of an important summer transfer window for The Magpies.

Previously, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stated Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director was ‘a matter of urgency’ as the club looks to build on its 11th placed Premier League finish and push into the top half of the table next season.

“Whatever the situation is, I can adapt and overcome,” Howe said.

“I think I said when first came in that, for me, appointing a sporting director is a matter of urgency for the club, because, I think, we need those structures that help the club improve, and, I think, we have a lot of improving to do behind the scenes to get to be the club we want to be.”

