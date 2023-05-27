News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Newcastle United’s average home attendance compared to Man Utd, Liverpool and Premier League rivals

A look at the average home attendances in the Premier League and how Newcastle United’s compares.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 14:49 BST

Newcastle United are now preparing for their final game of the season - an away date with Chelsea.

The Magpies have already wrapped up a Champions League spot for last season, but while they can’t influence their group stage seeding, there is a little more cash to be won if they can leapfrog Manchester United to finish third on the last day. Eddie Howe’s men will need to beat Chelsea and hope the Red Devils fail to win in their last game to achieve that feat.

In the meantime, we have taken a look at the average home attendance of each team in the Premier League to see where the Magpies rank. Take a look below as we go from lowest to highest.

Attendance - 10,309

1. Bournemouth

Attendance - 10,309

Photo Sales
Attendance - 17,077

2. Brentford

Attendance - 17,077

Photo Sales
Attendance - 23,746

3. Fulham

Attendance - 23,746

Photo Sales
Attendance - 25,213

4. Crystal Palace

Attendance - 25,213

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:MagpiesChelseaChampions LeagueManchester UnitedEddie HowePremier League