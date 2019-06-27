Newcastle United's Ayoze Perez asking price putting Valencia off move for striker
Newcastle United’s reported asking price for Ayoze Perez is putting off La Liga outfit Valencia making a summer move for the striker.
Perez has made no secret of his desire to return to his homeland this summer, with the player believed to be eyeing international honours, which he thinks will be best achieved playing in Spain.
And, according to Marca, Valencia are keen to sign the 25-year-old, who netted 13 goals for United last season – but, the publication says the Mestalla outfit are not so keen on the Magpies’ asking price, which they report as £27million.
Marca’s understanding is that manager Rafa Benitez’s impending United exit is one of the main reasons for the player wanting to depart this summer.
"It’s going to be a long summer. There’s going to be a day where you make a decision,” he said. “It depends on many things. This place is always going to be in my heart, whatever happens.”