Newcastle United's 'best striker', 'ever seen VVD do this' and 'should be playing Champions League' – fans react to ANOTHER Fabian Schar wondergoal
Fabian Schar added to his growing collection of wonder goals – this time for his country as Switzerland completed a 1-1 draw with Ireland in Dublin last night.
This kind of quality comes as absolutely no shock to Newcastle United fans, all you have to do is look at his collection of four strikes under Rafa Benitez last season and his point-saving strike from Saturday against Watford.
Here’s what you’ve been saying about his international cracker on social media.
@AdamNUFC_ Adam – “Don’t ever leave my football club.”
@gingersaiyan9k – “Absolute class you are one of the best centre halves I have seen in my lifetime at Newcastle along with Albert & Woodgate.”
@WarrXn7 – “The guys a baller🔥.”
@Rafa Facts – “Thanks Rafa❤️.”
@Jackogg93 – “Mad he's NUFC's best striker 😂.”
@treynold1 – “We’ll lose him in January- should be playing champions league and not fighting for relegation.”
@Jamie_NUFC – “Ever seen VVD do this?”
@ledmannufc (replying to @NUFC) – “Give him a massive pay rise or he'll be off.. Sorry, I'm forgetting who I've just tweeted.”
@BootGeordie – “Schar is such an amazing player. Very, VERY talented. That goal he scored tonight was World Class. Amazed if he's still an #NUFC player next season.”
@G3ORDI3CAL – “De ja vu of Saturday, absolute machine 💪🏼.”
@inkedtrucker1 – “MINT 👍.”
@Tom24bell88 – “Roses are red, I have a car, The best centre back in the world is Fabian Schar ⚪⚫⚪⚫⚪⚫🐐.”
@Anthony73543364 – “very good goal. not sure there is a better cb at breaking out of defence and actually creating goal scoring chances.”