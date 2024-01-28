Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes reportedly visited France recently amid speculation of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain. That's according to the Mirror, who claim the Ligue 1 giants have made contact with Guimaraes' representatives with initial talks taking place about the possibility of prising him away from St James' Park.

Any deal for the midfielder would have to suit Newcastle, of course, who inserted a release clause of £100m into the five-year deal he signed back in October. But, PSG are said to be confident in their ability to land the Brazilian, who has cemented himself as a fan favourite during his time in the north east.

The French side aren't the only club Guimaraes has been linked to in relation to a summer transfer, though, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona all rumoured to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old earlier in the month.

Of course, it's fair to say Newcastle would be reluctant to lose Guimaraes, who they signed two years ago from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a fee in the region of £34m. He's been a key man for the club in that time, making 88 appearances for the club in all competitions with 11 goals and 11 assists coming along the way.

His presence in the middle of the park was instrumental as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and while the Magpies have seen their form slip this season, the midfielder has continued to play a huge role. However, the club are up against it when it comes to the Premier League's profit and sustainability regulations and in an effort to remain compliant they have decided against making further additions this month.