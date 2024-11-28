Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes injury worry v Crystal Palace as nine out of clash: photos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 28th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST

Both Oliver Glasner and Eddie Howe have major selection headaches to deal with this weekend when Crystal Palace host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

The Magpies travel to the capital aiming to banish the demons from their disappointing 2-0 defeat against West Ham on Monday night. A run of three successive wins was brought to a shuddering halt against the Hammers with Howe’s side given just five days to lick their wounds before they make the trip to Selhurst Park.

To rub salt into Monday night’s wounds, there are doubts over the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, both of whom left the pitch after picking up knocks. Although Howe was boosted by the returns of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to the matchday squad whilst Dan Burn, who was suspended on Monday, will return to the squad this weekend.

Palace, meanwhile, have won just one of their 12 Premier League matches this season, although they earned a respectable point at Villa Park at the weekend. They will definitely be without a clutch of players recovering from long-term injuries whilst Daichi Kamada will serve the second of a three-match ban.

Here, we take a look at the injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Kamada was shown a red card against Fulham before the international break and will serve the second of a three-match ban this weekend.

1. Daichi Kamada - out

Kamada was shown a red card against Fulham before the international break and will serve the second of a three-match ban this weekend. | Getty Images

Wharton is on the recovery trail, but this weekend’s game will likely come too soon for the England international.

2. Adam Wharton - out

Wharton is on the recovery trail, but this weekend’s game will likely come too soon for the England international. | AFP via Getty Images

Franca has endured a plethora of injury issues since joining Palace last summer. He made just 14 appearances during his debut campaign at Selhurst Park and has not featured this season.

3. Matheus Franca - out

Franca has endured a plethora of injury issues since joining Palace last summer. He made just 14 appearances during his debut campaign at Selhurst Park and has not featured this season. | Getty Images Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Holding has been frozen out of first-team matters by Oliver Glasner and is not expected to feature on Saturday.

4. Rob Holding - out

Holding has been frozen out of first-team matters by Oliver Glasner and is not expected to feature on Saturday. | Getty Images

