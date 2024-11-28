The Magpies travel to the capital aiming to banish the demons from their disappointing 2-0 defeat against West Ham on Monday night. A run of three successive wins was brought to a shuddering halt against the Hammers with Howe’s side given just five days to lick their wounds before they make the trip to Selhurst Park.

To rub salt into Monday night’s wounds, there are doubts over the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock, both of whom left the pitch after picking up knocks. Although Howe was boosted by the returns of Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier to the matchday squad whilst Dan Burn, who was suspended on Monday, will return to the squad this weekend.

Palace, meanwhile, have won just one of their 12 Premier League matches this season, although they earned a respectable point at Villa Park at the weekend. They will definitely be without a clutch of players recovering from long-term injuries whilst Daichi Kamada will serve the second of a three-match ban.

Here, we take a look at the injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

1 . Daichi Kamada - out Kamada was shown a red card against Fulham before the international break and will serve the second of a three-match ban this weekend.

2 . Adam Wharton - out Wharton is on the recovery trail, but this weekend's game will likely come too soon for the England international.

3 . Matheus Franca - out Franca has endured a plethora of injury issues since joining Palace last summer. He made just 14 appearances during his debut campaign at Selhurst Park and has not featured this season.