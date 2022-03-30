Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes reacts to stunning first Brazil goal

The Newcastle United midfielder was on target in last night’s World Cup qualifier away to Bolivia, which his team won 4-0. Guimaraes scored with a right-footed volley in La Paz after being set up by Lucas Paqueta in the 66th minute.

The 24-year-old, signed from Olympique Lyonnais in January in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons, celebrated by putting the ball inside his shirt, making a baby rocking gesture and sucking his thumb.

He tweeted: “Glory to God! Thank you for everything you do in my life!”

Guimaraes scored a spectacular first United goal in a 2-1 win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium earlier this month. Guimaraes – who will now return to Tyneside ahead of Sunday’s away game against Tottenham Hotspur – scored with a back flick after Dan Burn headed a corner into his path.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring against Bolivia.