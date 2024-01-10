Newcastle United have been busy in the transfer window since the arrival of their new owners in October of 2021, but how have each of their deals panned out financially? The Magpies fans have been treated to a number of attractive transfers over the last couple of years, and not all of them have gone well.

Namely, Sandro Tonali's signing, which was quickly followed by a lengthy suspension, but others have been perfect picks, including Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Kieran Trippier. Here we take a look at how much Newcastle have paid for each of their signings under the new regime, and how much each of those players is worth now. Take a look below.