Newcastle United's Callum Wilson posts seven-word message after England win

The Newcastle United striker created two chances during a lively 33-minute cameo in last night’s 3-0 win over Wales in Doha, Qatar.

Wilson had returned from injury in time to force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s squad for the first time in more than three years, and the 30-year-old – who set up a goal for Jack Grealish in England’s opening game against Iran – was a threat up front as the team pushed for a fourth goal.

And Wilson and his team-mates are now focused on the Round of 16 game against Senegal on Sunday. He tweeted: “Solid team performance tonight knockouts next! Lets gooo.”

Marcus Rashford scored twice, and Phil Foden also found the net, in the Wales game. Wilson – who has scored six Premier League goals so far this season – again replaced England captain Harry Kane in the Group B fixture.

