Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers scheduled for TV coverage

Eddie Howe’s side will make the trip to Prenton Park to face Tranmere on Wednesday, August 24 - and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle haven’t faced Tranmere since 2000 – a game they won 3-2 in the FA Cup, courtesy of goals from Gary Speed, Didier Domi and Duncan Ferguson.

And the Magpies will be aiming to avoid a second-straight exit in Round Two of this competition after being defeated by Burnley at this stage last season.

The game with Tranmere, which falls in-between Premier League games against Manchester City and Wolves, will kick-off at 7:45pm.

Newcastle supporters can also watch highlights of the game on ITV after the EFL struck a deal with the channel to show highlights of all regular-season EFL Cup games as well as dedicated Carabao Cup highlights programmes.