Newcastle United's Carabao Cup Fourth Round opponents revealed as Magpies face Cherries test

Newcastle United have discovered who they will face in the Last 16 of this season’s Carabao Cup.

By Joe Buck
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 10:38pm

The Magpies will face Eddie Howe’s former side Bournemouth at St James’s Park for a chance to book themselves a spot in the hat for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup quarter-finals in another all Premier League affair.

Wins over Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace secured Newcastle their place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup for just the first time in the last five seasons with their last appearance in the Last 16 of the competition coming in 2020/21 when they edged past Newport County to book themselves a quarter-final clash with Brentford – one they would ultimately lose in hugely disappointing fashion.

Newcastle United set up their Last 16 clash with a penalty win over Crystal Palace (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fourth Round ties are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 20 and Wednesday, December 21 and will be Newcastle United’s first match back following the completion of the Qatar World Cup.

