Newcastle United's Carabao Cup Fourth Round opponents revealed as Magpies face Cherries test

The Magpies will face Eddie Howe’s former side Bournemouth at St James’s Park for a chance to book themselves a spot in the hat for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup quarter-finals in another all Premier League affair.

Wins over Tranmere Rovers and Crystal Palace secured Newcastle their place in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup for just the first time in the last five seasons with their last appearance in the Last 16 of the competition coming in 2020/21 when they edged past Newport County to book themselves a quarter-final clash with Brentford – one they would ultimately lose in hugely disappointing fashion.