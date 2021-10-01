Newcastle United's CAT hearing and arbitration discussed plus Steve Bruce's future - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast

Daniel Jowell QC led Mike Ashley’s anti-competition case against the Premier League this week – which revealed some shock allegations, including a threat to ban the club from competing in the top-flight.

The outcome – which will decide if the case can move forward – is yet to be decided. However, one thing that is set in stone is the arbitration process, dated to start on January 3, 2022.

Turning to matters on the pitch, Steve Bruce’s future is discussed as he searches for his first victory of the season at Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast!

All of this is digested by our Shields Gazette writers Miles Starforth and Jordan Cronin.

