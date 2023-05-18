Newcastle United’s Champions League dream and the huge rewards that come with it

It has been two decades since Champions League football was played at St James’ Park and a decade since their 2012/13 Europa League journey ended at the hands of Benfica. Continental football back in the region will be a fantastic way to celebrate all the achievements that Eddie Howe and his team have made over the past year and a half.

Supporters will undoubtedly relish whatever European football comes their way next season, but there will be a tinge of disappointment should they not hear Zadok the Priest blasting over the sound system on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. And whilst the club’s owners have insisted that the team are a few years ahead of schedule, they will share similar disappointment if it is to be the Europa rather than Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Qualification for the Champions League would guarantee Newcastle around £15m simply for participating in the competition with every point gained in the group stage just adding to their coffers. This money will be vital in their fight against Financial Fair Play constraints and something that will have a positive impact in both the short-term and the long-term.

Champions League qualification would be a great reward for Eddie Howe's side (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Adding to all these financial boosts the club will receive are all the intangible benefits that qualification for the Champions League does bring with it - ones that may only become apparent when the summer transfer window opens and beyond that. The very best players in world football all want to play Champions League football - and teams in that competition always enjoy a favourable position in the transfer market over their rivals.

Reports have suggested that Newcastle will look to sign ‘elite’ players this summer to bolster Howe’s first-team options. And whilst they have shown an ability to sign high quality players overlooked by other teams in recent times, Champions League qualification would give them an extra dimension in the transfer market and potentially an edge over those teams without Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will need all the help they can get in the transfer market as they look to strengthen a team playing above and beyond all expectations this season and playing Champions League football will go a long way in convincing those ‘elite’ players that a move to St James’ Park would be a good option. Whilst Europa League football would satisfy the demands of some players, with the promise to build and eventually reach Champions League in the future, that would likely push back a total acceleration of the owners’ plans by another season - or more.

What happens in Newcastle’s remaining games could have a huge impact on not just next season, but in seasons to come. Even when you park the intangible benefits of Champions League football, the huge amounts of guaranteed prize money available in that competition would allow the Magpies to accelerate their spending on transfers and give them more breathing space when Financial Fair Play constraints begin to take their toll.

Champions League qualification would allow Newcastle to bring in elite players to complement their current squad (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)