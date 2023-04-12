The Red Devils currently sit 4th in the Premier League and are battling Newcasle United and Tottenham Hotspur for a spot in next season’s Champions League. However, they will have to cope without Marcus Rashford in the next few weeks.

Rashford was substituted late on during their win over Everton at the weekend with through injury and ten Hag has confirmed he will miss their next ‘few games’.

Speaking ahead of their game with Real Betis, the Dutchman said: "A few games, so that's the statement. I can't give more details on it because we don't now. We'll have to see it how it develops."

"It's a setback and he's disappointed, but he's not totally broke because he will return quickly. He's started his rehab and that helps to get back soon."

Rashford is Manchester United’s top-scorer this season and has netted nine times since the turn of the year - including in their Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United in February. Rashford has featured in all but one of their games this season, however, ten Hag was critical of the Premier League scheduling, blaming it for Rashford’s initial injury.

He said: “Why is the Premier League giving us the late Sunday night game [last week vs. Newcastle] and giving us the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

“You run the risk, the players can't recover that quickly, we know all research that players need a certain period to recover and it accumulates. So then you run even more of a risk.”