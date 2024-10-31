Newcastle United's chances of winning Carabao Cup compared to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United are into the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup

Newcastle United beat Chelsea 2-0 at home in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday night. They are now in the final eight of the competition and will take on Brentford in the next round as they look to progress all the way to Wembley.

The Toon Army are hoping that this is the year that they can finally get their hands on a trophy again after a long wait. They reached the final back in 2023 but were beaten by Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

Here is a look at the latest bookies’ odds and who they think will win....

Odds of winning Carabao Cup: 28/1

1. Southampton

Odds of winning Carabao Cup: 28/1 | Getty Images

20/1

2. Crystal Palace

20/1 | Getty Images

12/1

3. Brentford

12/1 | Getty Images

6/1

4. Manchetser United

6/1 | Getty Images

