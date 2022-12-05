Newcastle United’s confirmed 28-man squad in Saudi Arabia: Eddie Howe includes five under-21s

Newcastle will face the Saudi Pro League champions on Thursday (5pm kick-off GMT) with Eddie Howe bringing a squad of 28 players over to the Gulf state.

The Magpies currently have five players unavailable due to being at the World Cup in Qatar. Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are all representing their countries.

But in nearby Saudi Arabia, Newcastle have the rest of their senior squad as well as five promising under-21s players.

Discussing their inclusion, Howe told NUFC TV: “We love to train with 20 players so we wanted to get that ideal number. We want to give an opportunity to young players as well and I think those players who are with us are the ones that deserve to be.

“I won’t speak about them individually but they’ve all got qualities and they all offer something for the now and for the future. It will be a brilliant experience for them and hopefully one they remember for the rest of their lives.”

Here is the confirmed Newcastle United squad for the December tour in Saudi Arabia...

Karl Darlow Potentially Newcastle's first choice goalkeeper in Saudi Arabia with Nick Pope away at the World Cup with England.

Loris Karius Still waiting to make his first appearance for Newcastle since signing as a free agent in September. Could be handed a run-out on Thursday.

Mark Gillespie Not included in Newcastle's 25-man squad for the Premier League season but the player dubbed an 'unsung hero' by Eddie Howe has travelled with the squad to Saudi Arabia.

Dan Burn Didn't travel with the rest of the Newcastle squad due to illness but will link up with the side in Saudi Arabia after flying over on Monday.