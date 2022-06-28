The white and green Castore kit attracted some criticism when it was leaked last month due to its likeness to the Saudi Arabia national football team jersey. Newcastle are 80%-owned by the country’s sovereign wealth fund following last October’s £300million takeover.

Adult versions of the shirt feature United’s primary sponsor, FUN88, across the chest while child sizes don’t feature the online betting firm’s logo.

One key difference that separates Newcastle’s third kit to Saudi Arabia’s is the tonal map of Newcastle that is printed faintly across its front. This is supposed to represent that 'the club’s past, present and future are deeply connected' to the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United's new third kit (photo: NUFC)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe had previously been asked about the controversial shirt.

“I’m aware of the criticisms,” he said. “From my perspective, it’s not something I’ve had any control over.

"We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia, the interest in Newcastle is huge. I’m making an assumption here, but, I think, our kit manufacturer has probably acknowledged that, hence why we’ve ended up where we are.”

Newcastle also recently confirmed the Middle East’s leading online marketplace, Noon, as the club’s official sleeve partner for the 2022-23 season. The Noon logo will feature on the sleeve of all home, away and third shirts.