Newcastle United's derby success over Sunderland

Newcastle United’s Under-17s have enjoyed a derby victory.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club beat Sunderland 3-1 in a Premier League Cup tie at Whitley Park last night thanks to first-half goals from Anthony Munda, Darren Palmer and Joe Brayson.

Brayson is the son of former United striker Paul.

Sunderland – who had Cuba Mitchell sent off after the break – got a goal back through Trey Ogunsuyi.

Newcastle lead Group A with two games played, and their final group fixture is away to Barnsley on November 22.

