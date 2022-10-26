Newcastle United's derby success over Sunderland
Newcastle United’s Under-17s have enjoyed a derby victory.
The club beat Sunderland 3-1 in a Premier League Cup tie at Whitley Park last night thanks to first-half goals from Anthony Munda, Darren Palmer and Joe Brayson.
Brayson is the son of former United striker Paul.
Sunderland – who had Cuba Mitchell sent off after the break – got a goal back through Trey Ogunsuyi.
Newcastle lead Group A with two games played, and their final group fixture is away to Barnsley on November 22.