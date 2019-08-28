Newcastle United's disgraced and disastrous domestic cup record under Mike Ashley
Newcastle United’s domestic cup record since Mike Ashley arrived is disastrous, but Steve Bruce admitted early on in his Magpies reign that he wants to change that.
By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 11:45
That starts tonight against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and to give you an idea of the bad omen facing Bruce, we take a look at United’s League Cup and FA Cup record since Ashley completed his takeover of the club in 2007. Clue: It isn’t pretty… Scroll and click through the pages: