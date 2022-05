The trio had been nominated for the award along with Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira.

However, Klopp has been honoured after guiding FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners Liverpool to the Champions League final.

The club finished second behind Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

Newcastle finished 11th, having been winless when Howe took charge in November.