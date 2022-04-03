Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson is pushing for first-team chance on return from loan

Anderson has impressed on loan at the League Two club since joining in January.

The 19-year-old has scored three goals so far and won praise from manager Joey Barton.

Howe – who named Anderson on the bench for a number of games before loaning him – felt that the Scotland youth international could have gone higher up the football pyramid.

“He's a very, very talented player, also with a great mindset,” said United’s head coach. “Elliot's one of those people that you can see he's very driven, very focused, wants to do well, wants to achieve.

“He's got a slight edge to his game as well, where nothing will stand in his way to help him get on and progress.

“That's why I felt the loan period was so important for him. I felt if I couldn't give him those opportunities, he needed to go out and consolidate his really good training work, and I think he's done that.

“I have said before we wanted to try to get him slightly higher up the pyramid, because I felt his talents deserved that, but I felt the most important thing was for him to actually play, and Bristol Rovers have been very good.

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson.

“They've been a really good home for him, and a really good fit, and I hope he comes back in the summer and consolidates that good work.”

Howe believes that Anderson is “flourishing” under the guidance of Barton and first-team coach Kevin Bond.

"I was disappointed for him that he didn't get that opportunity at the higher level,” said Howe.

“That's no disrespect to Bristol Rovers, because I think Joey and Kevin Bond have been really good for him, and allowed him to flourish and to show how good he is.”

Howe will have a decision to make on Anderson, promoted to the first-team squad by then-manager Steve Bruce in 2020, in the summer, when a loan to a Championship club will be an option.

“I think it's very difficult for young players to make that jump into the team, coming from the 18s to the 23s to the first team,” said Howe.

“It's probably one of the hardest transitions you have, to make at Premier League level.

“It's very, very difficult. That's why the loan system is so important, so if I can't guarantee him that game time, then definitely a loan spell will be an option again.”

Meanwhile, Barton spoke about Anderson after he scored the only goal of a game against Colchester United last month.

“I’ve been listening to Bill Shankley tapes a lot,” said Barton. “He talked a lot about a 19-year-old Diego Maradona, and how he slows down in the penalty area, exactly like Elliot Anderson does. (He’s) such a talent.”

“Elliot’s been brilliant for us from the first day we brought him in. I would have paid to watch him tonight – he was that good.

"He’s growing into the shirt, and his goal capped an outstanding performance.”

