Newcastle United head to Turf Moor on Saturday looking to complete the double over Vincent Kompany’s side and capitalise on the momentum built by their 5-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend. The Magpies recovered after a poor start to the game to blow away their opponents at St James’ Park and confirm their relegation to the Championship.

This weekend again sees them come up against a team in the relegation zone, however, the Clarets have shown their survival instincts in recent weeks and know that a win against the Magpies would really throw a spanner into the works in the survival picture.

Newcastle United will travel to Lancashire in the hopes of being able to welcome back a couple of key players - with Miguel Almiron one of those that could make his long-awaited return to action. The Paraguayan, who scored against Burnley at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture, hasn’t featured since the win over West Ham on Easter Saturday - but he has been pictured training with the first-team this week.

However, one man who has not been pictured in training by the club this week was Fabian Schar. Schar was substituted at half-time of the win over the Blades last weekend after suffering a minor hamstring injury.

Here are Newcastle United's players based on whether they were pictured in training this week or not. As a disclaimer, a player not featuring in the club gallery is not a guarantee they did not train on any given day. But a player's presence or absence can be an indicator for potential team and injury news heading into upcoming matches.