Newcastle United's Fabian Schar issues personal statement after signing new contract

The defender – who had been on the fringes before Eddie Howe’s arrival last November – spoke of his “delight” after committing his future to the club, which is ninth in the Premier League table ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Liverpool.

The 30-year-old Switzerland international said on Twitter: “I am very happy and grateful to announce my contract extension. @nufc is very special club and I am happy to be a part of the #ToonArmy in the future. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our incredible fans for their outstanding support!”

Head coach Howe said: “I've been delighted with Fabian's form. He’s the ultimate professional, and a hugely important player in our dressing room. I'm delighted he has committed himself to the club.

Fabian Schar has signed a new deal.